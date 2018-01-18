Why Cozy Slippers Are This Season’s Biggest Street-Style Trend

Hailey Baldwin made a stylish statement this week in the $1,150 pink Gucci slipper. Courtesy of Gucci

Celebrities seem to be embracing hygge —the Danish term for “snuggly” — this winter, whether they’re inside their homes or outside braving the cold temperatures. In the past few weeks, Hailey Baldwin, Jennifer Lawrence and Karlie Kloss have all stepped out in cozy house slippers, making stylish statements along the way.

Just this week, Baldwin — our 2017 Style Influencer of the Year — wore a pair of pink fuzzy Gucci Princetown Merino slippers. These certainly weren’t your typical house slippers. The 21-year-old styled the two-toned style with light blue jeans and a hoodie, topping off the look with an oversized camel hair and silk-blend coat from Max Mara’s pre-fall ’17 collection.

I love your street style 😍 A post shared by ;HaileyBaldwin💛🏹 (@lovelyhailz) on Jan 17, 2018 at 9:12am PST

Earlier this month, Karlie Kloss enjoyed a snowy day in New York and took to Instagram to post a video of herself skating around in some giant black fuzzy slippers.

The star, who managed to look chic in an all-black look, glided across a mat. She wore a black beanie, hoodie and leggings, but of course, the best part were her huge slippers.

Skating into 2018 like… A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jan 4, 2018 at 9:42am PST

Meanwhile, in Beverly Hills, Calif., Jennifer Lawrence went shopping in early January in Alexander Wang’s fuzzy black slippers embellished with silver studs. She paired the look with boyfriend jeans and a cropped white T-shirt.