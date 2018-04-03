‘Stranger Things’ Teen Star Noah Schnapp Is Renting Yeezys to Impress a Girl

Noah Schnapp may be the star of Netflix’s hit “Stranger Things,” but he’s still a teenage boy with the hormones to match.

In the latest episode of Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping,” the 13-year-old joined host Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City where he gave his thoughts on Yeezys, shoe collecting and more. The moment that undoubtedly stole the show, though, was when Noah shared he would soon be borrowing a pair of Yeezys from a friend in an effort to impress a girl he likes.

Despite not being a huge fan of Yeezys himself, he acknowledges their social power. “He has the blue tint Yeezys, and he’s reselling them, but I’m renting them for a day because I’m going to be with this girl I like, and I want to impress her,” he told La Puma.

Donning Gucci high-tops for the occasion, the actor revealed that he doesn’t have any sneakers from the rapper-turned-designer because he prefers more unique pieces that not everyone has.

“I love shoes that are kind of different, that no one else really wears, and that’s actually kinda why I find the Yeezys not, just because everyone has Yeezys, I find it less cool when it’s so popular,” he explained.

The episode ended with Schnapp uttering, “My mom’s gonna kill me,” after purchasing a pair of $2,750 Off White x Jordan 1 Retro High sneakers from Virgil Abloh’s highly coveted “The Ten” collection.

Watch the full episode below.