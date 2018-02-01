Why ‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Is the Ultimate Cool Guy

Joe Keery Rex Shutterstock

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” had us binge-watching hours of the Upside Down since its release of Seasons 1 and 2, but what we didn’t know was that the show would be churning out ultimate style stars that we can’t keep our eyes off of. There’s Millie Bobby Brown, of course, whose chicness, spirited and elegant taste helped her skyrocket to fashion stardom. Then there’s co-star Joe Keery, aka Steve Harrington, who is becoming quite the male style influencer.

Keery has put his headline-making hair on display while showing off a unique sense of male style since the show’s debut — on the red carpet, in GQ spreads, during on-camera interviews and national commercials.

He’s stepped out in a vast range of not-so-basic looks — including a head-to-toe plaid suit by Musika Free at the “Stranger Things” season 2 premiere and a Valentino ensemble during the latest Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. He also wore a John Varvatos velvet suit at the 2017 Emmy Awards, pairing it with sleek Jimmy Choo loafers.

“Joe is an innately cool guy,” stylist Sonia Young said. “He belongs in a different era. He loves rolling up his jeans and showing his socks. He’s down to always try.”

She added that he also loves a good pinky ring.

Keery’s career doesn’t end on the screen either. He’s also in a rock band called Post Animal, where he plays the guitar — which may have something to do with his effortlessly cool style sensibility.

