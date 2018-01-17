Everyone From Leonardo DiCaprio to Paris Jackson Went to the Stella McCartney Presentation

It seemed that everyone and their mother were at Stella McCartney’s fall ’18 presentation in L.A. last night. Literally. Kate Hudson brought mother Goldie Hawn to the designer’s show. “It’s a Stella-bration,” McCartney said of the star-studded event, which brought out A-listers like Katy Perry and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Posing with McCartney, who chose to present her latest men and women’s collection together, Perry, an FN cover star and shoe designer, wore a bold one-shoulder ruffled red dress from the brand’s spring ’18 collection styled with pink-and-black satin0-embellished pumps. Meanwhile, the designer opted for a puff-sleeved LBD and black pointy stilettos.
Paris Jackson hit the red carpet in a navy knit dress with a red fanny pack, complete with statement-making black leather platform boots with an ultra-chunky white lug sole.
Mother-daughter duo Hawn and Hudson stepped out for the occasion together — Hudson wore a pale pink leather jacket and skirt set from the British designer with white block heel sandals, while Hawn went for a black dress and black mesh peep-toe booties.
Pop star Christina Aguilera also hit the presentation, rocking a ’90s-inspired all-black look, complete with a beret, tiny frames, a belted black coatdress and patent boots.
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made an appearance as well, sporting a dark brown off-the-shoulder knit top with brown leather pants from Stella McCartney’s spring ’18 collection and metallic sandals.
