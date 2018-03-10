How Stars Matched Their Outfit to Their Shoes

View Slideshow Kim Kardashian (L) and Hailey Baldwin in New York. Splash

Matching your shoes to your outfit can sometimes prove to be tricky. Choose the wrong color and it’s all over. That said, some celebrities, often with the help of stylists, are pros at this style skill.

Take Gigi Hadid, for example, who hit the streets of New York last fall in this casual-yet-coordinated look, expertly pairing a chunky pink turtleneck sweater from 3.1 Phillip Lim with embellished light-wash boyfriend jeans and Christian Louboutin Boudiva glitter mules.

Gigi Hadid stepped out in Christian Louboutin mules with a kitten heel in New York in September 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Featuring a hot-pink fur trim, Gigi’s sparkly square-toed Loubs were just what the supermodel’s outfit needed.

Taking note of her sister’s clothing color-coordination, Bella Hadid teamed velvet yellow Nike Air Force 1 LV8 sneakers with a yellow top paired underneath a denim jacket with dark denim high-waisted trousers.

Bella Hadid wearing velvet yellow Nike Air Force 1 LV8 sneakers. Splash

Meanwhile, fellow model and pal Hailey Baldwin put some expert styling on display when she stepped out in teal Yeezy Season 2 booties paired with a Faith Connexion coat in the same colorway featuring yellow accents and an LPA x Revolve chestnut two-piece.

Hailey Baldwin wearing teal Yeezy boots. Splash

For Kim Kardashian, rocking monochromatic looks is second nature. Often sporting designs by husband Kanye West, the reality star and KKW Beauty mogul wore charcoal thigh-high Yeezy boots with matching gray jeans and a black zip-up hoodie on a date with the rapper-turned-designer.

The KKW Beauty mogul and the rapper both wear boots. Splash

Check out the gallery for more celebs matching their shoes to their outfits.

