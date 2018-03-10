How Stars Matched Their Outfit to Their Shoes

Matching your shoes to your outfit can sometimes prove to be tricky. Choose the wrong color and it’s all over. That said, some celebrities, often with the help of stylists, are pros at this style skill.
Take Gigi Hadid, for example, who hit the streets of New York last fall in this casual-yet-coordinated look, expertly pairing a chunky pink turtleneck sweater from 3.1 Phillip Lim with embellished light-wash boyfriend jeans and Christian Louboutin Boudiva glitter mules.
Featuring a hot-pink fur trim, Gigi’s sparkly square-toed Loubs were just what the supermodel’s outfit needed.
Meanwhile, fellow model and pal Hailey Baldwin put some expert styling on display when she stepped out in teal Yeezy Season 2 booties paired with a Faith Connexion coat in the same colorway featuring yellow accents and an LPA x Revolve chestnut two-piece.
For Kim Kardashian, rocking monochromatic looks is second nature. Often sporting designs by husband Kanye West, the reality star and KKW Beauty mogul wore charcoal thigh-high Yeezy boots with matching gray jeans and a black zip-up hoodie on a date with the rapper-turned-designer.
Check out the gallery for more celebs matching their shoes to their outfits.
