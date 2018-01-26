Kate Hudson, Shailene Woodley & More Stars in the Front Row at Haute Couture Fashion Week

View Slideshow Shailene Woodley and Kate Hudson at Valentino's show on Jan. 24. Rex Shutterstock

Celebrities came out in droves to attend the spring ’18 shows at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25.

Kate Hudson and Shailene Woodley were the guests of honor at Valentino’s show. Woodley went for a bold look, selecting a leopard print minidress with a high neckline and black mid-calf boots.

Shailene Woodley at Haute Couture Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Hudson sported a little black dress with ruffled detailing at the neckline, which she paired with polka-dot tights and chunky black sandals.

Kate Hudson at Haute Couture Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Dior’s show boasted the largest celebrity audience, bringing together a slew of famous faces. Will0w Smith looked chic in a black vest and a flowing semisheer skirt, completing her look with classic suede heels. Naomi Campbell also chose the timeless pumps, styling them with a semisheer tulle dress and a long, striped coat.

Willow Smith at Dior. Rex Shutterstock

Style influencers aplenty also had front row tickets for the shows, including Olivia Palermo and Chiara Ferragni. Palermo attended several shows throughout the week — and she mixed up her style at each event.

Olivia Palermo at Valentino. Rex SHutterstock

Australian singer Kylie Minogue was spotted front row at both Schiaparelli and Ralph and Russo. The 49-year-old went for a goddesslike look at Ralph and Russo, sporting a blush-colored, one-shouldered gown and matching pumps.

Kylie Minogue at Ralph & Russo. Rex Shutterstock

And Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard sat front row at Jean Paul Gaultier and Giorgio Armani Prive. At Jean Paul Gaultier’s show, Cotillard did the pantless trend in an oversized knit sweater and on-trend heels.

Marion Cotillard at Jean Paul Gaultier. Rex Shutterstock

