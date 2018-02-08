Throwback Thursday: The Spice Girls’ Most Iconic Shoe Moments

View Slideshow The Spice Girls in 1997. Rex Shutterstock

The Spice Girls are back in the news, and for good reason. According to reports that surfaced today, the group may be reuniting for a summer tour.

The pop sensation — made up of Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham — joined in 1994 and set the tone for girl groups to come. Not to mention, the Spice Girls used fashion as a tool to give themselves an identity: Scary Spice, Sporty Spice, Baby Spice, Ginger Spice and Posh Spice.

1997 MTV VMAs: The Spice Girls in their signature platforms and sneakers. REX Shutterstock.

Plus, they made a cultural impact with their phrase “Girl Power,” which offered a sense of female empowerment and friendship to fans around the world. It’s also rumored that the recent #MeToo movement and Time’s Up initiative is the inspiration behind the reported reunion talks.

In terms of style, each member had a distinctive look. Beckham, for instance, with her minimal all-black looks, was the epitome of chic — which makes sense since she’s now running a fashion empire (and has partnered with Reebok).

Sporty Spice (Chisholm) was another fan favorite who was all about athleisure before it was even a trend. Mostly seen in sneakers, she was a fan of Nike.

The Spice Girls at the 1997 Billboard Music Awards. REX Shutterstock.

As for the other members, they mostly wore platforms, sometimes reaching for 8-inch styles, which eventually became their signature shoe aesthetic — so much so, they created their own shoe line for fans to mimic their look.

Spice Girls’ shoe line. Courtesy of Liz West

