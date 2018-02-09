Solange Knowles Rocks Blond Afro at Stuart Weitzman NYFW Debut With Celebs

View Slideshow Solange Knowles Rex Shutterstock

Solange Knowles made quite the entrance to Stuart Weitzman’s fashion week party on Thursday night in New York with a new hairstyle. The singer donned an all-black ensemble and a platinum-blond afro. Knowles was on hand to celebrate the debut of Stuart Weitzman’s new creative director, Giovanni Morelli’s, fall ’18 collection.

Solange Knowles and Giovanni Morelli. Rex Shutterstock

“This is an important moment for us because we start to be part of the fashion conversation,” Morelli told FN earlier this month. He took the design reins last May. “We want to have a broader audience and be more assertive in terms of design,” Morelli said. (Company namesake Stuart Weitzman retired last year.)

While shoes will continue to be the brand’s bread and butter, the team will officially launch handbags for fall. Morelli, who was the architect of many of Loewe’s hit bags, was eager to dive into the category. “We focused on the idea of creating a bag out of a shoebox and taking that concept into the rest of the collection,” he said. Knowles sported one of the new clutches at the event.

Throughout the party, which took place at The Pool in NYC, Morelli’s fall ’18 shoes were scattered, showing fresh takes on the Nudist and popular stretch styles, as well as rugged boots. Victor Luis, Tapestry Inc. CEO, and Wendy Kahn, Stuart Weitzman CEO, were also in attendance to toast the launch.

Other notable guests included Jamie Chung, Doutzen Kroes, Nina Adgal and Devon Windsor.

Jamie Chung at Stuart Weitzman’s NYFW event. Rex Shutterstock

Nina Adgal at Stuart Weitzman’s NYFW event. Rex Shutterstock

Doutzen Kroes at Stuart Weitzman’s NYFW event. Rex Shutterstock

