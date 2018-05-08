Why Solange Accessorized Custom Brother Vellies Heels With a Do-Rag and Halo at Met Gala

One would be remiss to not acknowledge Solange Knowles’ reference to the notion of a black god (or goddess?) with her Met Gala look on the fashion world’s duly enshrined “first Monday in May.” In fact, the songstress all but confirmed the idea in her latest Instagram post from last night’s museum brigade in New York: “My God wears a durag,” said the caption.

With Brother Vellies founder and creative director Aurora James in tow, Knowles brought both avant-garde style and culture to the Costume Institute’s annual benefit. The 31-year-old’s “The Matrix”-meets-matriarchy-type dress was a strapless latex number by Iris van Herpen. Meanwhile, James provided more than a date night for Knowles by way of custom footwear — both her fuzzy sandals and the “Seat at the Table” singer’s skintight thigh-highs were Brother Vellies originals.

Knowles’ Caroline heels feature velvet and latex fabrications, while James opted for her Brother Vellies x Black Panther palm pumps embellished with rosary beads. A Swarovski fishnet bottle bag for Knowles and Swarovski pearl shell bag for James added a slight touch of texture.

The show-stealing accessory, however, remained the artist’s black do-rag, which was crowned by a halo headpiece by Shani Crowe and braided by hairstylist Jawara. Knowles captured her feelings with a simple phrase on her Twitter that night.

“I feel heavenly in black,” she said.

And in essence, she looks it as well.

