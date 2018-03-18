Sofia Richie Wears Sky-High Balenciaga Logo Booties for Daytime Froyo Date with Scott Disick

Sofia Richie out and about in Calabasas. Splash

It’s hard to pin down Sofia Richie’s shoe style. One day she’s wearing classic all-white Vans Old Skool sneakers and the next she’s sporting cozy Ugg sandals.

And in her latest outing with boyfriend Scott Disick, the model amped up an otherwise casual look with Balenciaga logo-covered ankle booties.

Spotted grabbing frozen yogurt in Malibu yesterday, the 19-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie paired the pointy-toed black patent leather style featuring a 4-inch broken heel and monogram detailing with a slouchy, cozy-looking gray sweater and straight-leg jeans.

Accessorizing, Sofia — who has been seen sporting the $950 Italian-made boots twice in recent months — added skinny black frames and a chunky crossbody bag to her look for the low-key daytime date.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old reality star dressed in sky-blue drawstring hoodie teamed with olive-colored cargo pants and his go-to favorite $90 all-black Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers. A navy beanie topped off Scott’s relaxed, comfortable look.

That said, Richie is also no stranger to showing off the classic AF1 and has even matched them with her man on several occasions.

