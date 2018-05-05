Sofia Richie Is Ready for Summer in Daisy Dukes and Chanel Gladiator Sandals

Sofia Richie showed off her toned legs in a summer-ready ensemble as she headed out in Malibu, Calif. yesterday.

Richie wore a dark T-shirt with denim daisy dukes. For footwear, the 19-year-old — whose father is famed singer Lionel Richie — went with summery Chanel gladiator sandals. The $1,375 shoes feature ornate gold embellishments with a sophisticated tweed print and trendy block heel.

Richie accessorized with tiny black sunglasses and a logo’d Louis Vuitton bag as she carried her dachshund puppy, Hersh.

Although Richie has not been spotted out in the stylish sandals before, she posted a picture of herself trying on the summery shoes to her Instagram account in March.

In the shot, Richie wears one gladiator sandal and one Nike Air Force 1 sneaker — going for the ultimate high-low style as she lounges on a chair next to a bowl of chocolate.

Mash up A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Mar 22, 2018 at 5:15pm PDT

Air Force 1s are a staple of Richie’s shoe wardrobe, as she frequently steps out in the style. A big fan of casual footwear — especially white sneakers — Richie has been spotted in Reebok Club C 85 kicks, Vans Old-Skool sneakers and Adidas Stan Smiths.

Earlier in the week, the model opted for Air Force 1s as she ran errands in Los Angeles, sporting a black crop top, furry cardigan and black and gray sweatpants.

