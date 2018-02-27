11 Times Olivia Culpo Perfectly Matched Her Handbag to Her Shoes

View Slideshow Olivia Culpo Rex Shutterstock

What is black and white and red all over? Some may say a newspaper, but it’s clearly Olivia Culpo. The model is constantly seen wearing these core colors from head to toe.

Culpo, who won the Miss Universe pageant in 2012, has been a style standout as of late due to her careful outfit curations — with help from stylist Jennifer Mazur. And her fashion credibility just keeps growing. She has 2.5 million followers on Instagram and a list of brand partnerships from Nine West to Stella Artois.

This month, FN caught up with Culpo at Nine West’s 40th anniversary party in New York to talk about her style go-tos. She said, “I personally like to coordinate my handbags with my shoes. I like them to match. Usually I base my whole outfit around my shoes.”

And she wasn’t kidding. Culpo continuously matches her shoes to her bags. Plus, she isn’t afraid to wear the same items more than once.

For example, she was recently spotted during a trip to Dubai wearing red stiletto sock booties by Balenciaga and a red Ferragamo bag, which popped off her denim ensemble.

Olivia Culpo matched her Balenciaga boots with a red Ferragamo bag and matching red sunglasses. Courtesy of Instagram

She was seen donning the same Ferragamo minibag earlier in February, this time matching it with a pair of red Givenchy boots.

Oliva Culpo wearing Givenchy boots paired with a matching Ferragamo bag. Courtesy of Instagram

She also is a fan of sporting the white shoe trend with a white bag by her side — with help from a pair of Stuart Weitzman sock booties and Saint Laurent handbag.

Olivia Culpo pairs her white handbag with Stuart Weitzman sock booties. Courtesy of Instagram

