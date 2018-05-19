Serena Williams Looks Pretty in Pink Versace at the Royal Wedding

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are among the stylish celebrity guests at the royal wedding.

The tennis champ, who is wearing a pale pink Versace dress, started out the day giving her millions of social media fans an exclusive inside look at her getting-ready process for the occasion.

“So my friend is getting married today, and I’m up super early,” she said of Meghan Markle, who wore head to toe Givenchy to walk down the aisle. “I’ve known her for so many years, and I’m so happy for her.”

Wiliams documented getting her makeup done with snippets of 8-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia and husband Alexis Ohanian, who arrived at Windsor Castle by her side earlier.

Serena Williams CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The Nike athlete showed off a head-to-toe blush ensemble including a curve-hugging Versace dress paired with matching pointy-toed stilettos. She polished off her look with a pale pink fascinator, a statement Bulgari necklace and a white box-like clutch bag.

Meanwhile, the Reddit co-founder looked dapper in a three-piece suit complete with pinstripe pants cropped to reveal red, white and blue patriotic socks.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian join other famous attendees like the Clooneys, the Beckhams, Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba, Oprah, James Corden and more.

For a look at the best-dressed guests at the royal wedding, check out our gallery.

Want more?

From Jewel Tones to Feathered Headdresses: Serena Williams’ Met Gala Style Through the Years

Gigi and Bella Hadid Support Serena Williams in Menswear-Inspired Outfits at Her Documentary Premiere