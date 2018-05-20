Serena Williams Wears Sneakers to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding Reception

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

From rocking a little black dress with high-top sneakers to expressing amazement at Kate Middleton’s ability to wear heels just hours after delivering her third child, it’s fair to say Serena Williams isn’t the biggest fan of inches-high footwear.

So it’s no surprise to learn that the 23-time Grand Slam champ opted for comfort at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s evening wedding party. At the ceremony, Williams donned a head-to-toe pink Versace ensemble — complete with pointed-toe pumps.

In true Serena fashion, the star turned up at the party at Frogmore House wearing a custom-made multi-flowers Valentino fall ’18 brocade dress paired with — that’s right — sneakers, which she revealed were given to her that very day by the brand’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

“Little known fact: I often wear sneakers under my evening gown,” she wrote in an Instagram post sharing her cool look. “These [Maison Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli] gave to me last min[ute]. I told him be careful I tend to be comfy for long nights.”

Another major event where she wore sneakers? Her own wedding. In November, Williams tied the knot with Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian in a “Beauty and the Beast”-themed ceremony, where she wore an Alexander McQueen dress with high heels at the ceremony and traded them for a pair of bedazzled Nike sneakers upon hitting the dance floor.

Williams first partnered with the athletic giant in 2003. Nike introduced its Greatness collection in 2015 to honor the tennis superstar’s storied career.

