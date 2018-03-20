Serena Williams Rocks a Little Black Dress With Air Jordans at the Miami Open Ground Breaking Ceremony

Serena Williams speaking at the' Ground Breaking' ceremony at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

She danced in crystal-covered Nike Cortez kicks at her wedding to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian last year, so it’s no wonder that Serena Williams would rock Air Jordans on the eve of the 2018 Miami Open.

Making an appearance at the tournament’s groundbreaking ceremony Monday at its future site — the Dolphins’ stadium — the tennis champ and new mom showed off a curve-hugging LBD paired with iconic Jordan 1s.

Serena Williams CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Detail of Serena Williams' AJ1s. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 36-year-old Nike athlete chose a worn-looking black and white high-top style featuring loosely-tied black laces and a red crackled swish for the occasion, where she spoke to the press about the open’s move from Key Biscayne to Hard Rock Stadium the following year.

The newlywed — who is an an eight-time Miami Open champion — also hit the football field, where she used a hefty-looking shovel to break the dirt along with Dolphins majority owner Stephen Ross and the tournament’s owner Mark Shapiro.

This comes just a week after Serena was beat out by sister Venus Williams in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters tournament (also known as the BNP Paribas Opening), marking Venus’ first win against younger sibling since 2014 and the pair’s 29th meet-up on the court altogether.

Moreover, after her unprecedented 23rd major win at the Australian Open last year, Nike and Jordan commemorated this mark with a special release of her NikeCourt Flare signature shoe in two colorways and the Air Jordan 1 Retro in her favorite colors, pink and black.