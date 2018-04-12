Serayah McNeill Stole the Show at the Jeffrey Fashion Cares Fashion Show & Furnisher in Crystal Gladiator Sandals

Serayah McNeill at the Jeffrey Fashion Cares fashion show and fundraiser on April 11.

Serayah McNeill may have told WWD that it was her first time attending the annual Jeffrey Fashion Cares benefit fashion show and auction last night, but the “Empire” actress sure made a sartorial splash.

The 22-year-old hit the event, held at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City, in a head-turning look including a simple white tank tucked into a gold embellished skirt complete with a black fur coat and coordinating crystal gladiator sandals.

McNeill wore Giuseppe Zanotti’s Calliope High black patent leather heeled sandals featuring crystal-adorned straps wrapping around her calves up to her knees.

Serayah McNeill wearing Giuseppe Zanotti crystal gladiator sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Transparent” actress Judith Light was also on hand to co-host the fundraiser — which raises money for organizations benefiting the LGBTQ community with this year’s proceeds going to the Elton John AIDS Foundation (HIV/AIDS research),Hetrick Martin Institute (LGBTQ youth services), and Lambda Legal (LGBTQ civil rights/activism).

The two-time Tony Award winner looked chic for the occasion sporting a shiny yellow floral skirt with a gray cardigan sweater and pointy snakeskin heels as she posed with Fashion Cares founder Jeffrey Kalinsky.

Kalinsky, who told FN “I’m going for pizza afterwards,” wore Gucci Ace GG logo print leather sneakers with a coordinating Gucci belt.

Judith Light and Jeffrey Kalinsky. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Other notable attendees at last night’s 15th annual Jeffrey Fashion Cares soiree include industry heads like Brandon Maxwell, Diane von Furstenberg and Miss J. Alexander.

Want more?

Fashion Industry Gathers For Jeffrey Fashion Cares 2016