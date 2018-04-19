Selena Gomez Stomps Out in Sculptural Heels That Will Blow Your Mind

Selena Gomez is a regular attendee of the WE Day California conference for youth community service activism, so it’s no surprise the “Wolves” pop star made an appearance at The Forum in Los Angeles Thursday. However, her footwear for the event deserves some extra attention, too.

While keeping things simple up top with a navy dress by Jacquemus, the 25-year-old Puma ambassador chose an eye-catching pair of heels from the same line for the big celebration.

Selena Gomez at WE Day. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The style from Simon Porte Jacquemus’ fall ’18 collection seems unassuming at first with a burnt orange suede upper, a pointed toe and a d’Orsay silhouette, but upon catching a glimpse of the shoe’s sculptural black wooden heels, it’s clear they’re anything but ordinary.

Selena Gomez wearing Jacquemus heels. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Known for his surrealist, asymmetric designs, the 28-year-old designer, who launched his brand in 2009, debuted the heel on the runway at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, paring the shoe with drapey separates, straw hats and more.

Jacquemus fall '18. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Other famous faces at WE Day California ranged from singers Paula Abdul and Cyndi Lauper to newly-single Jennifer Aniston to Maddie Ziegler. Model Winnie Harlow, Lily Collins and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez were also on hand for the event.

Scroll through the gallery to check out the red carpet.

