Selena Gomez Says She Fixed Her Tan Malfunction From Met Gala

Fans noticed something different about Selena Gomez when she arrived at the Met Gala in NYC on May 7. And so did she.

Selenators had plenty of comments about her bronze look at the soiree, and Wednesday at Puma’s Defy trainers launch party, someone reminded her of the change in her glowing skin — and she quipped without missing a beat. “I fixed it since Met Gala,” she joked at the bash held in Los Angeles at Paramount Studios.

Selena Gomez at Met Gala 2018. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The sportswear brand took over the New York-themed set and created branded Puma and Gomez pop-in shops. Guests had access to a post office, laundromat, gym and newsstand with products on display.

At the laundromat, guests could purchase customized socks that benefited the Alliance for Lupus Research, an organization dedicated to supporting medical research on the autoimmune disease. Gomez revealed in 2015 that she was diagnosed with lupus and has become a community advocate.

Selena Gomez wears Puma's Defy. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

During the event, Gomez greeted fans, posed for pictures and debuted the Defy sneaker, which is inspired by the chunky dad shoe trend. The kicks incorporate a platform that supports lateral movement and Profoam technology that provides lightweight cushioning.

Selena Gomez CREDIT: Courtesy

Defy will be available May 31 on Puma.com and at retailers.

