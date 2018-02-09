Selena Gomez Wears ‘Selena’ Quintanilla Tribute Shirt With Leggings & Pumas

Selena Gomez Rex Shutterstock

Selena Gomez was named after “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” singer Selena Quintanilla.

And Gomez paid homage to the late songstress with her outfit while grabbing coffee in Los Angeles yesterday, sporting a T-shirt that featured a portrait of Quintanilla’s face with her name scrawled in red.

Gomez wore the T-shirt under a Levi’s denim jacket, sporting leggings and Puma running sneakers for a casual, on-the-go street-style ensemble. An ambassador for Puma, the 25-year-old frequently sports kicks from the brand, opting for both athletic and lifestyle shoes. For yesterday’s coffee outing, Gomez went the athleisure route, choosing lace-up sneakers with a supportive base.

Selena Gomez grabs coffee in Los Angeles. Rex Shutterstock

The “13 Reasons Why” producer completed her look with clear glasses, opting for a look that seemed inspired by her boyfriend, Justin Bieber. Later in the day, Gomez met up with Bieber to attend a Rex Orange County show with the “Love Yourself” singer.

Gomez has discussed her admiration for Quintanilla before. The former Disney starlet told Sacramento’s Now 100.5 that her parents were inspired by Quintanilla’s music, leading them to name Gomez in her honor.

“My dad and mom were huge fans,” she said. “My name was going to be Priscilla, but my cousin actually took the name when she was born six months before me. They actually loved [Selena’s] music, so they just named me after her.”

And Gomez isn’t the only celebrity to have paid tribute to the legend. Demi Lovato and Kim Kardashian both sported Quintanilla-inspired costumes for Halloween in 2017, sporting purple jumpsuits and long locks reminiscent of her style.

