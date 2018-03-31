Selena Gomez Mixes Workwear With Athleisure in a Gray Blazer and Puma Sneakers

As one of the most followed stars in the world, Selena Gomez makes a statement with whatever she wears. And Gomez made a case for combining office-appropriate attire with athleisure in her latest look.

While out in Los Angeles on Friday, Gomez paired a checkered gray blazer with a flowy white T-shirt and lightwash jeans. The Coach collaborator accessorized with a vintage-inspired handbag from the brand, completing her outfit with Puma sneakers.

LAngel 🌹💫 @selenagomez #selenagomez A post shared by emma ♡ (@madisonftgomez) on Mar 31, 2018 at 7:09am PDT

The former Disney Channel star has frequently stepped out in Puma footwear since becoming a brand ambassador in September, sporting Puma sneakers with everything from a hoodie and leggings to red carpet-worthy dresses. Puma Basket sneakers — one of the brand’s most classic silhouettes — have been a favorite of Gomez’.

And Gomez’ Puma partnership is only ramping up. The 25-year-old’s first design collaboration with the brand — a luxurious sneaker with gold detailing and a white leather upper that comes with matching socks — will come out in limited release on April 6.

Gomez posted a series of pictures yesterday highlighting her Coach handbag — and showing off another pair of shoes. The “Spring Breakers” actress looked cozy in an all-black ensemble, topped off with shearling-lined Ugg slides.

Related News Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Coordinate Their Gym Style Meghan Markle Will Always Have to Travel With This Outfit — And She Can Learn About It By Watching 'The Crown'

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 30, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

Aside from her favored Puma kicks, Gomez often can be found in shoes from affordable brands like Dr. Martens and Zara, as well as high-end footwear from brands like Stuart Weitzman, Louis Vuitton and Gianvito Rossi.

Want more?

Selena Gomez’s Church Outfit Comes With an Emotional Statement

Selena Gomez Shows Off High-Low Look Complete With Dior J’Adior Ribbon Slingback Pumps