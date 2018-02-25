Selena Gomez Sports Heavily Discounted Stuart Weitzman Loafers to Birthday Bash

Selena Gomez heads to the studio earlier this week.

After hitting church with Justin Bieber earlier this week, Selena Gomez was spotted heading to a birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday sporting a trendy monochromatic ensemble.

Carrying a set of impeccably wrapped presents, the “Bad Liar” songstress kept things casual in an all-black look featuring a chunky knit sweater paired with matching cropped joggers.

Pulling her outfit together, the 25-year-old Puma ambassador slipped into a style she’s sported before, black patent leather penny loafers from Stuart Weitzman.

Gomez styled the same chunky-soled shoes boasting leather tassels with metallic bead accents with a minidress and blazer over top, both from Reformation, on her Valentine’s Day date with Bieber.

If you’re coveting Gomez’s Manila loafers from the American designer, they are currently retailing for half off.

Prior to this weekend’s outing, the “Spring Breakers” actress has been seen lately wearing mostly sneakers, from Puma’s classic leather Basket kicks to the brand’s satin Phenom high-top training shoe.

To mirror Selena’s style, shop the marked down penny loafers below.

