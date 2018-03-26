Selena Gomez’s Church Outfit Comes With an Emotional Statement

After slipping into Dior spring ’17 ribbon slingback pumps Saturday night, Selena Gomez embraced a different closet staple the next day.

The newly single starlet was spotted leaving Hillsong Church in Los Angeles with friends sporting a pair of chunky black leather Tod’s loafers.

The “Bad Liar” singer teamed the classic shoes with white socks, black leggings and a cozy-looking black sweatshirt with the phrase “Choose Empathy” emblazoned on the front in white letters.

Selena’s oversized crewneck sweatshirt, which she’s been seen wearing on multiple occasions, is courtesy of her church and retails for $6o online.

The 25-year-old singer-actress’ Italian penny loafers featured a vintage-inspired creeper sole that added an edge to her low-key ensemble.

Retailing at $595, the Kate Middleton-loved luxury footwear and accessories brand has become a new favorite of the former Disney star, who also stepped out in Tod’s buckled platform sandals last summer.

