Selena Gomez Shows Off Shorter Hair & Favorite Puma Sneakers on Bike Ride

Selena Gomez out in L.A. after her reported breakup with Justin Bieber. Splash News

Her and Justin Bieber might be taking a pause from their on-again-off-again relationship right now, but Selena Gomez doesn’t seem to be letting anything get her down these days.

The “Bad Liar” songstress has been spotted out and about in the last week hitting up Nobu in Malibu with friends, attending church services, spending time at the gym and yesterday, she was captured taking her bike for a spin around Studio City, Calif.

For the ride with model pal Anna Collins, Selena wore a simple outfit of a white tee tucked into belted distressed jeans with a navy cardigan sweater over top and complete the low-key look with her go-to Puma Basket sneakers.

The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer has been seen sporting the classic white leather low-top style, originally introduced during the 1960s as a basketball warm-up shoe, on numerous occasions in the last year and in recent months.

Recently, the Puma ambassador has shown off various other cool styles from the iconic brand as well, like the high top Phenom satin training sneakers and chunky Muse Echo kicks.

Moreover, after going home to spend the weekend in Texas with her family, Gomez also debuted a noticeably shorter hairdo.

