Selena Gomez Shows Off High-Low Look Complete With Dior J’Adior Ribbon Slingback Pumps

Selena Gomez at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood last night.

After making an appearance on the streets of L.A. yesterday at the March for Our Lives gun protest, Selena Gomez stepped out for dinner in a head-turning look.

Spotted at The Nice Guy on Saturday night, the “Bad Liar” singer sported a high-low ensemble featuring a $78 vintage cropped Tom Petty T-shirt courtesy of Daydreamer Los Angeles, paired with a bold red wrap skirt and Dior J’Adior ribbon slingback pumps.

The red in Selena’s white tee perfectly coordinated with her skirt boasting a thigh-high slit and a red lip served as the cherry on top.

Selena Gomez wearing Dior slingbacks. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, we haven’t seen the 25-year-old former Disney star rock this black pointy-toe spring ’17 shoe style from Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri before.

Lately, Gomez has been showing off her Puma sneaker collection, from her go-to platform Basket kicks — which she wore at yesterday’s rally — to the brand’s Phenom and Muse shoes.

Additionally, when she hasn’t been donning sneakers, she’s often been seen in Stuart Weitzman’s sold-out Manila chunky black calf leather loafers.

Selena Gomez CREDIT: Splash

Prior to dressing up for a night out, Gomez kept things much more casual at the L.A. gun protest march, wearing an understated black and white striped T-shirt with light-wash jeans and her crispy white Puma Basket sneaks.

Selena Gomez at the L.A. March for Our Lives gun protest yesterday. CREDIT: Splash

