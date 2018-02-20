Scott Disick Sports Yeezy Desert Rat Sneakers in Coordinating Father-Son Looks with Mason

scott disick
Scott Disick at lunch in Beverly Hills.
Like father, like son.

Heading out for lunch in Calabasas yesterday, Scott and Mason Disick coordinated in athleisure looks, with the 8-year-old sporting a black Air Jordan tracksuit featuring red details.

Walking with his arm around his eldest son, the 34-year-old reality star matched his little man in a plain black sweatshirt paired with red velour Fila sweatpants.

For footwear, Scott stepped out in Kanye West’s latest Adidas design, the ultra buzzy Yeezy Desert Rat 500 in a blush colorway. The sneaker, which was just released during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, retails for $200 and is composed of an upper with cow suede, premium leather and mesh with nubuck accents. Instead of Adidas Boost technology, the shoe is cushioned with Adiprene+, a foam used in retro Adidas models.

Meanwhile, Mason stayed true to his style, completing the casual look with his go-to Akid’s Liv slip-on sneakers in an allover graffiti print.

Prior to showing off the rapper-turned-designer’s most recent creation, Disick has been a major fan of Nike Air Force 1s and the Adidas Yeezy Calabasas Powerphase.

