Scarlett Johansson Defends Decision to Wear Marchesa at Met Gala After Weinstein Sex Scandal

After making headlines for her choice at the 2018 Met Gala, Scarlett Johansson is defending her decision to wear Marchesa — the high-end womenswear brand that has been embroiled in controversy since the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The “Avengers” star appeared on the Met carpet in a romantic off-the-shoulder gown with floral details and an ombre hue. In a statement provided to multiple entertainment outlets, Johansson said, “I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful, and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers.”

Co-founded by Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman (the latter of whom is Weinstein’s now-estranged wife), the Marchesa brand became noticeably absent from major red carpet events and A-list wardrobes following the shocking report by The New York Times that detailed dozens of allegations of sexual harassment, assault and even rape against the media mogul that spanned decades. Weinstein has denied the allegations and insists that any sexual encounters were consensual.

The event marked a national reckoning against sexual misconduct, abuse and violence in the country — now referred to as the Weinstein effect — that helped propel the #MeToo campaign and launch the Time’s Up movement, both of which Johansson is a staunch supporter.

Scarlett Johansson at the 2018 Met Gala CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In another statement, a spokesperson for Marchesa said, “We are truly honored that Scarlett chose to wear Marchesa for the Met Gala. She is an amazingly talented actor who has incredible style and presence. It was wonderful to work so closely with her in creating this custom look.”

Chapman announced her separation from Weinstein just days after the allegations surfaced. The two had been married for nearly 10 years.

