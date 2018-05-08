Why Everyone’s Talking About Scarlett Johansson’s Met Gala Look

As the world looked upon the vision that is the Met Gala red carpet, one might have failed to notice a certain Scarlett Johansson.

The “Avengers” actress, who appeared alongside boyfriend Colin Jost last night in New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, looked every bit an ethereal beauty in her tulle off-the-shoulder gown in a burgundy and blush ombre. However, it’s not the floral-laden dress — but rather the name behind it — that’s racking controversy.

Scarlett Johansson in Marchesa CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Designed by Marchesa, Johansson’s dress marks the first time the brand, co-helmed by Georgina Chapman, has been worn by an A-lister at a major red carpet event since Hollywood was rocked with allegations of sexual harassment, assault and rape against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, the designer’s now-estranged husband.

Chapman’s business has taken a hit following the scandal, canceling Marchesa’s runway show scheduled for February during New York Fashion Week. News of the allegations against Weinstein first broke on the same day as her label’s bridal collection presentation in October.

In a statement on Oct. 10, just five days after that explosive New York Times report, Chapman announced that she was putting an end to her 10-year marriage with the disgraced producer: “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority, and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Johansson has long worn the Marchesa brand and has also supported the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment in the workplace as well as the #MeToo movement, which gained national attention following the Weinstein scandal.

Marchesa did not immediately respond to FN’s request for comment.

