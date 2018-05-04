Sarah Jessica Parker and Her Twin Daughters Are Spring-Chic at the NYC Ballet Gala

Sarah Jessica Parker and her kids made a rare public appearance on the red carpet in head-to-toe blossoms yesterday at the New York City Ballet Spring Gala.

The “Divorce” actress brought her twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, ushering in the spring with seasonally appropriate floral-print dresses accentuated by identical cross-body minaudières and rose-patterned Mary Janes. Marion, who wore a pink-and-green frock, complemented the look with a matching headband, meanwhile Tabitha donned a pink iteration to contrast with her blue outfit.

Sarah Jessica Parker with daughters Tabitha (L) and Marion Broderick at the NYC Ballet Spring Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Mama SJP dressed in a sheer pastel-hued dress featuring a Peter Pan collar and styled her hair in an elegant ballerina-like bun. The bejeweled pointed-toe pumps from her namesake SJP collection also earned a shoutout.

Parker’s husband, Matthew Broderick, and their 15-year-old son, James Wilkie, were not present at the soirée, but the mother-daughter trio enjoyed their girls’ night out.

Sarah Jessica Parker with daughters Marion (L) and Tabitha Broderick at the NYC Ballet Spring Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

