Only Sarah Jessica Parker Could Pull Off Hot Pink Socks With Matching Pointy Pumps

After sharing a sweet Instagram post dedicated to her longtime marriage with husband Matthew Broderick the day before, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted leaving her home in New York City making quite the style statement Wednesday.

Taking a cue out of Carrie Bradshaw’s fashion book, the shoe designer — who recently collaborated with Gap Kids on a spring ’18 collection — descended the steps of her luxurious Manhattan townhouse in hot pink knee-high socks teamed with matching pumps resembling her brand’s satin Fawn midi heel.

The 52-year-old Emmy-winning actress expertly coordinated her shoes with a multicolored red, navy and pink floral print frock, which she styled under a blue velvet blazer for the outing.

Adding to her ensemble, the “Sex and the City” alum, who reunited with co-star Cynthia Nixon Monday for a photoshoot at the La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club, toted a glittery burnt orange backpack.

This isn’t the first time that SJP has showed off a bold shoe choice this year. Modeling her own eponymous collection, from glittering metallic Mary Janes for an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” to purple satin pumps on “Good Morning America,” it’s safe to say her shoe style in 2018 is not going unnoticed.

Ironically, on the same day, the SJP Collection Instagram account posted a photo featuring an assortment of bright “Candy” pink heels, as well as some sparkling styles in the shape of a four in celebration of the brand’s fourth anniversary.

“1,460 days of sparkle. 48 months of “Candy”. 4 years of #SJPCollection!!” the caption read.

