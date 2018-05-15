This is How Sarah Jessica Parker Will Watch the Royal Wedding This Weekend

There’s lots of buzz ahead of this weekend’s royal wedding, from speculation on the dress and shoes that Meghan Markle will wear to the latest development on her father dropping out of attendance. There is also plenty of talk of how spectators will view the big event — and Sarah Jessica Parker is counting herself in.

“We’ll get up early, like we did for Kate and Will’s,” Parker told FN at the launch of her SJP x Gilt bridal collection in New York last month. “My sister came over, Loretta woke up early, Tabitha slept through it,” she said, referring to her twin daughters, now 8 years old. “Everybody was at my house by 4:30 a.m. I went to Myers of Keswick [a shop in downtown Manhattan that sells British delicacies]. I bought banana pies, curry pies, sausage rolls. I had biscuits, tea, PG tips, Lyons tea, milk, sugar. And I’ll be doing the exact same thing this time.”

Kate Middleton in a custom Alexander McQueen gown by Sara Burton, at the 2011 royal wedding of Middleton and Prince William. CREDIT: Gero Breloer/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The actress and shoe designer recalled the moment she figured out which designer had created Kate Middleton’s wedding gown, a top-secret detail before her 2011 wedding to Prince William. “I remember seeing pieces of my friend’s hair. And I thought ‘It’s Sara! It’s Sara! It’s Sara Burton.’ Someone reached in, and I could tell. I was dying!” said Parker of the Duchess of Cambridge’s custom Alexander McQueen gown, designed by creative director Sara Burton. The actress said she also watched Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ 1981 wedding.

The 1981 royal wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

And though the two actresses share an affinity for wearing black (and Manolo Blahnik), Parker insists that Markle doesn’t need any tips on bridal attire. “She doesn’t need my advice! She certainly doesn’t need my wedding dress,” said Parker, referring to the black wedding gown she wore to her 1994 nuptials to Matthew Broderick, which she paired with teal blue velvet Robert Clergerie shoes — a wedding detail she recently revealed to FN.

Meghan Markle at a London women's empowerment reception in April, wearing a Black Halo dress, Gucci bag and shoes by Aquazzura. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock