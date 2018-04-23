SJP Sparkles in Glitter Pumps on the Red Carpet With Matthew Broderick at Tribeca Film Festival

Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out at the Tribeca Film Festival for the third time this weekend when she hit the red carpet with husband Matthew Broderick yesterday. Supporting the actor at the premiere of his new movie, “To Dust,” the star showed off statement-making pumps from her eponymous shoe label.

SJP wore her brand’s sparkly blue Ursula heels featuring a peep-toe ankle strap silhouette and paired the style with a vibrant printed frock. The 53-year-old mom of three also had on a dark blue velvet blazer over a navy, white, red and pink dress, She pulled things together will a metallic crossbody bag.

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” star, 56, dressed more casually in blue Adidas sneakers paired with charcoal pants and a plaid blazer over a light blue button-down shirt.

This is hardly the first time Parker has reached for the sold-out glittering aqua pumps. Back in 2015, the “Divorce” actress showed off the exact eye-catching shoes for an appearance on the “Today” show. Since that time, she has been spotted out and about in New York City wearing them on numerous occasions.

SJP and Matthew Broderick. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For more celebrity red carpet style at the Tribeca Film Festival, check out the gallery.

