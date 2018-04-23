Check Out the New FN!

SJP Sparkles in Glitter Pumps on the Red Carpet With Matthew Broderick at Tribeca Film Festival

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
sjp mb
Fashion at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival
Fashion at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival
Fashion at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival
Fashion at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival
View Gallery 17 Images

Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out at the Tribeca Film Festival for the third time this weekend when she hit the red carpet with husband Matthew Broderick yesterday. Supporting the actor at the premiere of his new movie, “To Dust,” the star showed off statement-making pumps from her eponymous shoe label.

SJP wore her brand’s sparkly blue Ursula heels featuring a peep-toe ankle strap silhouette and paired the style with a vibrant printed frock.  The 53-year-old mom of three also had on a dark blue velvet blazer over a navy, white, red and pink dress, She pulled things together will a metallic crossbody bag.

sarah jessica parker, matthew broderick
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” star, 56, dressed more casually in blue Adidas sneakers paired with charcoal pants and a plaid blazer over a light blue button-down shirt.

This is hardly the first time Parker has reached for the sold-out glittering aqua pumps. Back in 2015, the “Divorce” actress showed off the exact eye-catching shoes for an appearance on the “Today” show. Since that time, she has been spotted out and about in New York City wearing them on numerous occasions.

sarah jessica parker, matthew broderick
SJP and Matthew Broderick.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For more celebrity red carpet style at the Tribeca Film Festival, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Sarah Jessica Parker Literally Gets on Her Hands and Knees to Help Sell Her Shoes

Sarah Jessica Parker Is Reopening Her NYC Pop-Up Shop Just in Time for Spring

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad