Sarah Jessica Parker Looks Glam in a Floral Cape & Green Pumps at Dolce & Gabbana Exhibit

Sarah Jessica Parker is known for her daring style. And she was dressed to impress in an ultraglam look at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Giorella Exhibition at the New York Public Library Friday night.

Parker hit the red carpet in a floral print cape with fringe trim. She accessorized with an intricately beaded green headdress, which she matched to pointy-toed, green pumps that added some height to her 5-foot-3 frame.

Sarah Jessica Parker on the red carpet at Dolce & Gabbana's event Friday. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

While walking the carpet, the 53-year-old opened her cape to reveal a glitzy gold dress with shoulder pads that gave a nod to the ’80s and sequin detailing.

Later in the night, Parker auctioned off her full ensemble for charity( the dress sold for $280,000).

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals a glittery gold dress. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Dolce & Gabbana will hold more events — including a men’s couture show at the Rainbow Room and a women’s couture show at the New York Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center — throughout the weekend.

As for Parker, the “Sex and the City” actress is busy with her eponymous brand’s New York pop-up. Parker has proved that she’s involved in every aspect of the SJP Collection, from start to finish — she’s even been spotted helping customers try on footwear at the store.

The busy star shared a video of herself taking the subway to the pop-up yesterday, writing, “This is becoming a nice routine. Headed to @sjpcollection pop up for about an hour before I’m due elsewhere.”

