Saoirse Ronan’s Red Carpet Shoe Style Is So Good, It’s (Almost) Better Than Her Outfits

View Slideshow Saoirse Ronan at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 3. Rex Shutterstock

Saoirse Ronan might play the role of a teenager who wore an ever-so-slightly tragic school uniform in “Lady Bird,” but in real life on the red carpet, the SAG Award nominee’s sense of style shines. And in celebration of the prolific actress’ standout year, FN is taking a look at some of the fabulous statement shoes she’s worn recently.

Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, the 23-year-old Irish-American is one for choosing bold colors and embellishments, from her outfits right down to her footwear.

Here, Ronan was snapped wearing head-to-toe Gucci at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January, including an orange and pink crystal-studded gown featuring a thigh-high slit from the label’s spring ’18 collection. Head-turning silver glitter-coated platform pumps bearing a polished bee motif completed her look.

Saoirse Ronan in Gucci at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 2. Rex Shutterstock

The following day at the New York Film Critics’ Circle Awards, Ronan — who took home a Golden Globe for Best Actress for her role in the Greta Gerwig film this month — gave her monochrome Calvin Klein suit a pop of color with fuchsia Douce du Desert satin pumps, courtesy of Louboutin.

Saoirse Ronan wearing a Calvin Klein suit and pink Louboutins. Rex Shutterstock

At the 2016 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the Bronx-born star opted for a simple white dress from Chloé and paired it with attention-grabbing Jimmy Choo Viola sandals featuring white ostrich feather tassels.

Ronan in Jimmy Choo’s Viola sandals in 2016. REX Shutterstock

For the 2016 BAFTA Awards, Ronan went for platforms again, this time choosing sky-high mirrored metallic heels from Giuseppe Zanotti to complement her beaded Burberry column.

Saoirse Ronan donned metallic Giuseppe Zanotti platforms at the 2016 BAFTAs. REX Shutterstock

To check out Saoirse Ronan’s shoe style evolution, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Saoirse Ronan Wears Giuseppe Zanotti Platforms On ‘The Tonight Show’

The Best-Dressed at the Critics’ Choice Awards Wore the Opposite of the Golden Globes Black Dress Code

Saoirse Ronan’s Best Shoes On and Off the Red Carpet