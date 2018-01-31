Oscar Nominee Saoirse Ronan’s Red Carpet Style Is All About Emotion

View Slideshow Saoirse Ronan Rex Shutterstock

With three Oscar nods under her belt, Saoirse Ronan is well on her way to becoming one of film’s greatest fashion forces. Most recently, the star, 23, made waves at the 2018 SAG Awards in a long-sleeved pale pink Louis Vuitton silk gown, which she paired with black velvet Christian Louboutin platforms.

Saoirse Ronan in Louis Vuitton and Christian Louboutin platforms at the 2018 SAG Awards. Rex Shutterstock

“I don’t swamp her with choices,” said stylist Elizabeth Saltzman. “We make sure whatever it is feels relevant to a mood or strength or an emotion. We try to keep it editorial, pushing it slightly.”

The Irish actress has been on the circuit promoting the Oscar-nominated film “Lady Bird” wearing nonconforming looks by Versace, Gucci, Michael Kors and Calvin Klein, to name a few.

“Saoirse represents young women. She’s extremely smart. She keeps it very real. I try to make sure the clothes don’t wear her and she gets to own herself and [her] personality,” Saltzman said.

Saoirse Ronan in spring ’18 Esteban Cortazar and Louboutin sandals at EW’s SAG party. Rex Shutterstock

As for shoes, the stylist added that comfort is key. “I want her to be confident on her feet. If it has height and stability, I’m in,” she said.

Go-to styles are classics such as Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik, along with more whimsical silhouettes from Charlotte Olympia, Sophia Webster and Laurence Dacade.

With the Oscars about a month away, top designers tout the red carpet as a vital brand-building vehicle. And with Ronan up for the best actress honor, top labels will be looking to dress her. But these days, Saltzman explains, the red carpet is less about competition and more about camaraderie.

Click through to see her red carpet style through the years.