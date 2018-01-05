Kate Beckinsale Wore a Sheer Minidress & More Celebs at W mag’s pre-Golden Globes Party

Kate Beckinsale at W mag's pre-Golden Globes party.
Kate Beckinsale is ready for the Hollywood blackout.

The star stepped out at W magazine’s pre-Golden Globes party in an Elie Saab minidress with sheer, star-patterned paneling along the bodice. Beckinsale completed her all-black look with stockings and Christian Louboutin pumps.

Kate Beckinsale, w mag pre golden globes party, minidress, Kate Beckinsale at <em>W</em> magazine’s pre-Golden Globes party on Jan. 4. Rex Shutterstock

Ireland Baldwin went for black on black, too. The model wore an outfit with sultry lace detailing, revealing her toned arms and stomach. Baldwin completed her ensemble with black combat boots for a rock ‘n’ roll vibe.

ireland baldwin, minidress, combat boots, outfit, golden globes pre party Ireland Baldwin at <em>W</em> magazine’s pre-Golden Globes party on Jan. 4. Rex Shutterstock

Allison Williams also got the monochrome memo. The “Get Out” actress sported a black minidress with a plunging neckline, which she wore with classic black pumps. Williams debuted fresh brunette locks after dyeing her hair platinum last winter — adding another dark element to her look.

Allison Williams, W Magazine pre golden globes party, minidress, pumps Allison Williams at <em>W</em> magazine’s pre-Golden Globes party on Jan. 4. Rex Shutterstock

Mary J. Blige opted for black, too — but unlike the others, she opted for a floor-length gown. The singer sported a Balmain dress with a sheer skirt, which she paired with a leather jacket for an edgy look. Like Beckinsale, Blige finished off her look with Louboutin heels.

at W Mag's Pre-Golden Globes party, Mary J. Blige, balmain, christian louboutin Mary J. Blige at <em>W</em> magazine’s pre-Golden Globes party. Rex Shutterstock

While black was a popular choice for the event, other attendees opted for brighter looks.

Michelle Monaghan went for the sunniest color imaginable: yellow. She wore a two-piece Brandon Maxwell outfit, accessorizing with Jimmy Choo footwear.

Michelle Monaghan, brandon maxwell, yellow Michelle Monaghan at <em>W</em> magazine’s pre-Golden Globes party. Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see what other attendees — including Tracee Ellis Ross, Salma Hayek and Elizabeth Olsen —  wore at the event.

