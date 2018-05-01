Saint West Gives Baby Sister Chicago a Sweet Kiss While Rocking Mini Yeezys

Kanye West has been tweeting up a storm as of late.

For the most part, the rapper-turned-designer has been giving his thoughts on creativity, philosophy and Donald Trump, but yesterday he decided to share an adorable snap of two of his children, Saint and Chicago, on his Twitter feed.

The sweet photo, captioned “we got love,” shows West’s 2-year-old son bending down to give baby sister Chicago, who was born via surrogate in January, a kiss while rocking vibrant shoes designed by his dad.

we got love pic.twitter.com/MQETaIchBf — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 30, 2018

The toddler wore pint-sized Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 sneakers in the exclusive “Semi-Frozen Yellow” colorway.

The shoes feature a colorful striped Primesknit upper, SPLY-350 branding and full-length Boost cushioning. Saint styled the kicks with a black and white Yeezus baseball tee and camouflage cargo shorts.

Saint’s mom, Kim Kardashian, teased the style on social media, while the “Life of Pablo” rapper showed them off months before their release last November.

Meanwhile, a new “Ice Yellow” Yeezy Boost release is set to drop this June, sans the famed “Zebra” stripes.

Kanye was spotted doing some Black Friday shopping while repping the anticipated colorway untied with charcoal sweatpants and a light gray zip-up hoodie less than a week after the “Semi Frozen Yellow” release on Nov. 18.

Kanye West wears the upcoming "Ice Yellow" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. CREDIT: Picture Perfect Press

West recently made a return to Twitter after a yearlong hiatus from the social media platform. Last month,, he claimed that he is “the single highest-paid person in footwear.”

“That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan,” West explained, referencing the basketball superstar who has partnered with Brand Jordan since 1984. Jordan is believed to earn upwards of $100 million per year from his deal with Nike and other endorsements, according to Forbes.

In 2013 West reportedly signed a $10 million deal with Adidas and introduced the Yeezy Season 1 apparel and footwear collection. Adidas and West signed a new and expanded deal in 2016 that insiders suggest was likely larger than West’s first deal with the German brand.

