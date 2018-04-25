Adorable Saint West Channels Kanye While Walking a Puppy in Pint-Sized Yeezy Wave Runners

Like father, like son.

Kanye West famously name-dropped Saint, his only son with Kim Kardashian (they also have two daughters), on his hit track “No More Parties in L.A.” in 2016. And in the toddler’s latest appearance, it’s clear that he’s already taking after the rapper-turned-designer.

The 2-year-old was spotted leaving his dad’s office in Calabasas, Calif., yesterday wearing Yeezy Wave Runner 700s on his tiny feet. Walking a small puppy, Saint channeled Kanye in the highly coveted Adidas style paired with black ankle socks, denim cut-off shorts and a charcoal T-shirt.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kim and Kanye’s son wearing the chunky multicolored dad sneaker, retailing for $300, following an initial drop on Yeezy Supply last August.

In December, Saint was photographed with the KKW Beauty mogul sporting the same shoes teamed with a very Kanye-esque outfit of black sweatpants, a black T-shirt with a brown zip-up hoodie and a black beanie.

This comes just a day before the “Life of Pablo” rapper, who is back on Twitter as of recently, tweeted that he is the highest-paid person in the footwear industry.

Check out more of Saint West’s sneaker game.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian’s Son, Saint West, Wears Festive Pajamas for Christmas — but Keeps on His Trendy Sneakers

Kim Kardashian West Snapchats 1-Year-Old Son Saint Wearing White Yeezys