3 Reasons Why Aquazzura Won the Royal Wedding

Aquazzura’s Edgardo Osorio became part of fashion history when Meghan Markle wore his Matilde pumps — a high-heeled strappy style — for her engagement announcement in late 2017. (She has since donned the brand several more times.) “It all happened by chance, and the outcome on press and social media was simply stunning,” said Osorio at the time.

Today, the shoe designer had another huge moment at the royal wedding of Markle and Prince Harry. In fact, he had three of them.

1. The most important woman in Markle’s life, her mother, Doria Ragland, chose Aquazzura for her big debut on the royal stage. The proud mom paired pointy-toe nude pumps from the brand with a custom dress and day coat designed by Oscar de la Renta creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. The mint green ensemble, decorated with a floral pattern, was elegant and perfect for the spring nuptials.

(L-R) Doria Ragland, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

2. All six of Markle’s bridesmaids — including adorable Princess Charlotte, who stole the show again with her royal wave — were outfitted in custom Aquazzura shoes. Markle gave all the little girls the white leather styles, which were monogrammed with their initials and the wedding date, as a special keepsake.

Princess Charlotte. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

3. Aquazzura also outfitted Oprah Winfrey, who paired the Italian shoe label’s Nolita mules with her Stella McCartney dress. (The talk show queen gave McCartney and her team a major shoutout on Instagram for working through the night to complete her frock after she decided not to wear another beige dress.)

Oprah in Stella McCartney. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Looking ahead, we expect Aquazzura to become a go-to for the bride as she begins her new role as Duchess of Sussex.

In a recent interview with FN, Osorio talked about Markle’s sleek and modern style. “I like the fact that she tends to wear very sexy heels, making them the accent of her outfits. I see her as a very confident woman, and the more she will become at ease with her new role, the more we’ll see a very interesting influence coming from her,” Osorio said. “I am sure she will define contemporary style that will become a reference worldwide. Women won’t get enough of her.”