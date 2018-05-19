Amal Clooney Pairs Canary Yellow Dress and Hat With Metallic Pumps at Royal Wedding

Amal and George Clooney arriving at the royal wedding.

The day of the royal wedding is finally here and Amal and George Clooney have arrived.

The ultrafamous pair were invited to the hugely-anticipated nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and were photographed arriving at the Windsor Castle together this morning.

For the special occasion, the British barrister made a fashion statement in a vibrant canary yellow dress with a matching wide-brim hat featuring embellished netting while the award-winning actor donned a crisp gray suit paired with a coordinating yellow tie and pocket square to complement his wife.

Amal and George Clooney CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 40-year-old human rights lawyer pulled her head-turning ensemble together with shiny metallic gold pumps boasting a pointy-toe silhouette and a small gold clutch bag.

Markle has reportedly known Amal for some time and she and George also attended the private royal wedding at Frogmore House along with 200 other guests.

Additionally, Serena Williams, Oprah, Priyanka Chopra, James Corden, Victoria and David Beckham and several of Markle’s “Suit” co-stars were also invited.

Meghan Markle is rumored to walk down the aisle in a gown by Ralph & Russo. Stay tuned for more royal wedding coverage.

