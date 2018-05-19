See All the Best Dressed Guests at the Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle’s choice of Givenchy and Clare Waight Keller was a serious fashion curve ball, albeit a welcome one. However, in general, guests at the royal wedding went the tried-and-tested route. And who can blame them: A wedding, especially as high profile a ceremony as this, is definitely not the place to debut a style transformation.

Predictably, Victoria Beckham chose from her own design portfolio, while Pippa Middleton opted for a structured floral number by one of her favorite British labels, The Fold. Carey Mulligan looked fragrant in Erdem and as for Kate Middleton, her choice of a cream coatdress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen was a no brainer. (The Duchess of Cambridge has worn the dress twice before.) Middleton is a diehard fan of the house, and wore a McQueen gown for her own wedding day in 2011.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews CREDIT: rex

For the older generation, the coatdress or frock coat, long a signature of Her Majesty The Queen, proved de rigueur. Notable attendees taking a leaf out of the royal playbook included Meghan Markle’s mother Dora Ragland in an embellished mint green version by Oscar de la Renta. Carole Middleton did baby blue and the Duchess of Cornwall went for a pale lilac.

Carey Mulliagan and Marcus Mumford CREDIT: REX

Princess Anne’s take, however, proved the most fashion forward and her oriental style wrap version stopped just short of pajama dressing. As for Her Majesty herself, she stood out in a lime green dress and coat designed by Stuart Harven. Her matching hat — embellished with florals and purple feathers — was designed by her longtime dresser Angela Kelly.

The Queen CREDIT: REX

Amal Clooney scooped the best dressed guest award, however. Her sunshine yellow Stella McCartney shift was simple, sophisticated and just-edgy-enough thanks to the asymmetric draped detail at the hem.

George and Amal Clooney. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

