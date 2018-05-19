The Best Social Media Posts From Royal Wedding Attendees

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the royal wedding.

The royals themselves do not use social media, but their friends made up for it with posts offering an inside perspective into preparations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in Windsor, England today.

Serena Williams led the pack, posting extensively to her Instagram account as she took followers into the process of preparing for the wedding via her Instagram stories.

Before leaving for the ceremony alongside husband Alexis Ohanian, Williams shared a sweet picture of the couple saying goodbye to their baby daughter, Olympia. Clad in Versace, Williams looks sweetly on at her girl while Ohanian carries her.

Oprah also took to Instagram to document her wedding experience. The former talk show host thanked Stella McCartney for creating her custom blush-colored dress — and quickly.

Oprah told her followers that she had been planning to wear a beige dress until Friday, when she realized that the look would appear white on camera. The billionaire also shared that her hat — a wide-brimmed piece with an oversized flower — was a Philip Treacy headpiece that had been her closet for over a decade.

While Victoria and David Beckham refrained from sharing personal pictures of themselves at the wedding, the couple took to Instagram to congratulate the newlyweds, expressing their gratitude at being included in the celebration.

Related News Elton John's Royal Wedding Look Is All About the Glasses 3 Reasons Why Aquazzura Won the Royal Wedding

Victoria sported a navy dress and red heels — both from her eponymous brand — at the ceremony, while David stepped out in a Dior Homme suit.

Want more?

Why Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller and Meghan Markle Are the Perfect Match

How Meghan Markle’s Wedding Compares to Kate Middleton’s

Best Hats and Heels of the Royal Wedding