Best Hats and Heels of the Royal Wedding

The invitations for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dictated that female guests wear “day dresses and hats” — and attendees didn’t disappoint at the ceremony in Windsor, England today.

Oprah led the pack in a sophisticated blush Stella McCartney dress and matching pumps. The stylish star completed her ensemble with a wide-brimmed hat that featured fluffy detailing and an oversized flower.

Oprah in Stella McCartney. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Serena Williams also got the blush memo. The tennis star was chic in Versace, donning a long-sleeved blush dress that cinched at the waist with matching pumps and an artful ribbony hat.

Serena Williams in Versace and Alexis Ohanian. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham stepped out in a simple yet chic look from her eponymous label, sporting a dark dress with a matching fascinator. The designer completed her look with red pumps from her label for a pop of color.

Victoria Beckham in her own label and David Beckham. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As a second-time royal wedding attendee — she and husband David Beckham were present for the 2011 nuptials of Prince William and Kate Middleton — she nailed the dress code.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra took a risk with her style, sporting trendy clear heels by Off-White x Jimmy Choo. The “Quantico” star wore a custom lavender-colored Vivienne Westwood jacket and skirt, completing her ensemble with a Philip Treacy hat in the same pastel shade.

Priyanka Chopra (R) in custom Vivienne Westwood and Off-White x Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more hats and heels from the royal wedding.

Want more?

A Look at the Adorable Bridesmaids and Pageboys Accompanying Meghan Markle Down the Aisle

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Surprise in Understated Looks for Royal Wedding

Amal Clooney Pairs Canary Yellow Dress and Hat With Metallic Pumps at Royal Wedding