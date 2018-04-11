Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Sensual Style in Colorful Minidress & Heels

Following a fashionable trip to New York City last week, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made an appearance in Los Angeles yesterday to co-host a brunch for Forward By Elyse Walker x Attico.

For the occasion, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel made quite the sartorial statement in a $2,725 sequined tulle wrap minidress featuring what looked like every color of the rainbow.

Mingling with Elyse Walker and Revolve co-founder Michael Mente, the 30-year-old Brit — who gave birth for the first time last summer — completed her colorful look with bright yellow patent leather strappy slingback sandals from the Italian brand’s spring ’18 collection.

(L-) Elyse Walker, Michael Mente and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Adding an extra pop of color to her overall ensemble, the supermodel showed off hot pink buckle ankle cuffs, also by Attico.

Huntington-Whiteley’s vibrant 4-inch Baby sandals, along with the rest of the ready-to-wear label’s colorful spring ’18 line, is said to be inspired by the eccentric lifestyle of Grey Gardens‘ Edie Bouvier Beale and her mother, Edith.

The English model also spent time with influencers Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio, who founded Attico only two years ago. Taking to Instagram to document the occasion, she captioned one post with the Tordini and Ambrosio “Taste the rainbow 🔥🌈 .”

