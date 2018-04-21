Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Celebrates Birthday in Dangerously Short Dress With Dramatic Heels

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley knows how to bring the party with her wardrobe choices.

The British beauty turned 31 on Wednesday, and she sported an ultrashort dress with skyscraper heels for the occasion, showing off the long legs that brought her so much success in the modeling industry.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posted a photo of her birthday festivities to her Instagram account, captioning the shot, “in ma bday suit.”

She sported a $3,563 one-shouldered Isabel Marant minidress in a classic black with a dangerously short hemline and studded detailing on the bodice. Huntington-Whiteley completed her racy ensemble with Giuseppe Zanotti fringed sandals.

The sandals feature silver studded-embellishment throughout, with flouncy fringe at the ankles. They come on a 4.25-inch heel, adding a dramatic element to any ensemble.

While Huntington-Whiteley’s evening birthday look was red-hot, she celebrated with her son earlier in the day, wearing a more low-key ensemble for a family beach outing.

Huntington-Whiteley posted a photo of her and son Jack on the beach, both going barefoot in the sand, which she captioned simply, “best birthday.” The Ugg ambassador sported an all-blue ensemble, wearing a sweater with the sleeves rolled up and royal blue trousers. Meanwhile, her young son wore a gray long-sleeved T-shirt with joggers and a knit beanie.

