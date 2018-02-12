Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Goes Head-to-Toe White at Brandon Maxwell’s Fall 2018 Show

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at Brandon Maxwell's fall 2018 show. Rex Shutterstock

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley proved there are no rules on wearing white when she stepped out in the bleached shade at Brandon Maxwell’s fall 2018 NYFW show.

Wearing a ribbed turtleneck cinched at the waist and a pair of floor-length trousers, the Victoria’s Secret model turned heads in the front row with a stark white look complemented with a crocodile-embossed sky blue bag.

Separately, model Ashley Graham also had a photo op with the English beauty, sporting the same feminine hue but pairing it with edgier pieces like collar-length earrings and a studded corset.

Meanwhile, celebrity stylist-turned-fashion designer Rachel Zoe took it to the dark side with an all-black ensemble, throwing a glamorous furry-lined coat over a sparkly metallic jumpsuit — and a ‘more is more’ approach with her accessories.

Australian model and Vogue-declared It boy Jordan Barrett followed suit in a tailored jacket and fitted pants over a black shirt.

The calibre of Maxwell’s front row is no surprise: The designer, who made a name for himself as Lady Gaga’s stylist and fashion director, often invites to his shows the biggest names in the modeling industry, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Taylor Hill and Karlie Kloss.

