Rita Ora Is Gushing Over Her ‘Fantasy’ Giuseppe Zanotti Boots Custom-Made for Her UK Tour

Rita Ora is rocking out in Giuseppe Zanotti for the month of May on her headlining U.K. tour.

The luxe Italian shoe designer crafted a collection of three custom boot styles for the British pop sensation’s seven-date tour, which kicked off in Glasglow, Scotland, on May 11. The boots come in white stretch leather, black suede and blush satin to complement her vibrant performance outfits.

“I’ve been such a fan of Giuseppe Zanotti for so long. So to have the chance to work together on a project that is so important to me makes these shoes extra special. Thank you for helping make my dream come true in my dream shoes!” Ora shared.

The 27-year-old “Girls” songstress took to Instagram last night to show off her Manchester performance look which included a custom Julien MacDonald ensemble and the white stretch leather calf boots featuring a pointed toe.

Last year, Zanotti created two lace-up ankle boot styles, one in black velvet and one in white leather, for Lady Gaga’s “Joanne” tour.

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez Busts a Move in Leggy Dress and Giuseppe Zanotti Sandals on ‘The Tonight Show’

Rita Ora Dresses Up a Bright Yellow Coat With $1,200 Balenciaga Knife Boots

Rita Ora Debuts New Hairdo With Classic Black Pumps at Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier’s Party