Check Out the New FN!

Rita Ora Is Gushing Over Her ‘Fantasy’ Giuseppe Zanotti Boots Custom-Made for Her UK Tour

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Rita Ora, concert, tour, julien macdonald
Rita Ora
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Rita Ora is rocking out in Giuseppe Zanotti for the month of May on her headlining U.K. tour.

The luxe Italian shoe designer crafted a collection of three custom boot styles for the British pop sensation’s seven-date tour, which kicked off in Glasglow, Scotland, on May 11. The boots come in white stretch leather, black suede and blush satin to complement her vibrant performance outfits.

“I’ve been such a fan of Giuseppe Zanotti for so long. So to have the chance to work together on a project that is so important to me makes these shoes extra special. Thank you for helping make my dream come true in my dream shoes!” Ora shared.

Rita Ora, concert, tour, julien macdonald, zanotti boots

The 27-year-old “Girls” songstress took to Instagram last night to show off her Manchester performance look which included a custom Julien MacDonald ensemble and the white stretch leather calf boots featuring a pointed toe.

Last year, Zanotti created two lace-up ankle boot styles, one in black velvet and one in white leather, for Lady Gaga’s “Joanne” tour.

Manchester I can’t wait to sing for you tonight!!! ❤️

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez Busts a Move in Leggy Dress and Giuseppe Zanotti Sandals on ‘The Tonight Show’

Rita Ora Dresses Up a Bright Yellow Coat With $1,200 Balenciaga Knife Boots

Rita Ora Debuts New Hairdo With Classic Black Pumps at Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier’s Party

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad