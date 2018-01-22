Rita Ora Wears a Crazy Outfit That Only Rita Ora Can Pull Off

Rita Ora in Paris. Rex Shutterstock

After performing the night before at the Kilian 10 Year Anniversary Party in honor of the fragrance brand’s founder Kilian Hennessy, Rita Ora made a bold fashion choice on the streets of Paris today while out and about during Haute Couture Week.

Spotted exiting an SUV, the “Anywhere” singer turned heads in a bright orange-and-purple poncho styled with matching floral boots in the same colorway. The 27-year-old Brit — who just released a duet, “For You,” alongside Liam Payne for the latest “Fifty Shades” movie last week — accessorized with tiny Matrix-like shades and a simple black chain bag.

Rita Ora wearing orange and purple. Rex Shutterstock

Ora is known for wearing bold, over-the-knee boots and even sported two pairs of thigh-highs, courtesy of Sophia Webster and Off-White for her “Anywhere” music video.

Rita Ora wearing thigh-high boots. Rex Shutterstock

The previous night, the former “America’s Next Top Model” host hit the stage at Silencio club in Paris in a red patent leather zip-embellished jumpsuit from Alexandre Vauthier’s spring 2016 collection and red sandals.

Rita Ora in red. Rex Shutterstock

Ora’s appearance at Haute Couture Fashion Week comes on the heels of the news that she’s one of Europe’s 30 Under 30, according to Forbes. “Being able to be an actress, be on TV and present and still put out an album, I think I’m part of a new kind of breed,” she said in the interview.

Want more?

Rita Ora Looks Straight Out of the North Pole in Christmas-Inspired Number at Jingle Bell Ball

Rita Ora Stuns in Versace Dress With Sheer Sides & Gold Sandals at the British Fashion Awards