Rita Ora Debuts New Hairdo With Classic Black Pumps at Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier’s Party

Joan Smalls (L) and Rita Ora at the Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier Launch Party.

Rita Ora looked stylish yesterday at the Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier Launch Party in New York .

The 27-year-old modeled a pair of crystal-covered shades from the new collection. She was dressed in a black Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit cinched at the waist, which she paired with classic black pumps for a sleek look.

Joan Smalls (L) and Rita Ora pose at the Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier Launch Party. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Ora, who frequently sports looks from Alexander Vauthier, showed off a new hairstyle at the event, swapping her long, wavy locks for a pin-straight bob.

The “Anywhere” singer posed for photos with model Joan Smalls, who opted for a sultry ensemble. Smalls wore a silver minidress with a plunging neckline, which she paired with over-the-knee boots.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge sported a long-sleeved black minidress with crystal embellishments at the waist. Aldridge took a cue from Ora with her footwear, choosing pointy-toed black pumps to complete her monochromatic ensemble.

(L-R): Joan Smalls, Alexandre Vauthier, Lily Aldridge, Giampiero Tagliaferri CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Like Ora, both Smalls and Aldridge topped off their looks with blinged-out Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier sunnies. Aldridge’s DJ sister, Ruby, spun tracks for eventgoers while clad in a long-sleeved minidress.

The Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier collection features four signature styles: Edwidge, Edwidge Jeweled, Roselyne, and Nadége. Customers looking to get the luxurious sunglasses can shop them on pre-sale now at Barneys, Alain Mikli NYC, and Alain Mikli Paris Boutiques.

Want more?



Rita Ora Stuns in Versace Dress With Sheer Sides & Gold Sandals at the British Fashion Awards

Rita Ora Stole the Show in a Sparkling Nude-Illusion Gown at Bambi Awards