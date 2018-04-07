Check Out the New FN!

Rita Ora Debuts New Hairdo With Classic Black Pumps at Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier's Party

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Joan Smalls, Rita Ora, alexandre vauthier
Joan Smalls (L) and Rita Ora at the Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier Launch Party.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Rita Ora looked stylish yesterday at the Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier Launch Party in New York .

The 27-year-old modeled a pair of crystal-covered shades from the new collection. She was dressed in a black Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit cinched at the waist, which she paired with classic black pumps for a sleek look.

the Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier Launch Party, Joan Smalls, Rita Ora
Joan Smalls (L) and Rita Ora pose at the Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier Launch Party.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Ora, who frequently sports looks from Alexander Vauthier, showed off a new hairstyle at the event, swapping her long, wavy locks for a pin-straight bob.

The “Anywhere” singer posed for photos with model Joan Smalls, who opted for a sultry ensemble. Smalls wore a silver minidress with a plunging neckline, which she paired with over-the-knee boots.

She got the juice @ritaora 🤘🏽 @alexandrevauthier

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge sported a long-sleeved black minidress with crystal embellishments at the waist. Aldridge took a cue from Ora with her footwear, choosing pointy-toed black pumps to complete her monochromatic ensemble.

Joan Smalls, Alexandre Vauthier, Lily Aldridge, Giampiero Tagliaferri,
(L-R): Joan Smalls, Alexandre Vauthier, Lily Aldridge, Giampiero Tagliaferri
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Like Ora, both Smalls and Aldridge topped off their looks with blinged-out Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier sunnies. Aldridge’s DJ sister, Ruby, spun tracks for eventgoers while clad in a long-sleeved minidress.

🆘 last night ! @lilyaldridge in @alexandrevauthier x @alainmikliparis

A post shared by Ruby Aldridge (@rubyaldridge) on

The Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier collection features four signature styles: Edwidge, Edwidge Jeweled, Roselyne, and Nadége. Customers looking to get the luxurious sunglasses can shop them on pre-sale now at Barneys, Alain Mikli NYC, and Alain Mikli Paris Boutiques.

