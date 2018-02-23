Rita Ora Got Dressed in the Sky for Prada’s Front Row at Milan Fashion Week

Rita Ora Rex Shutterstock

Rita Ora is a busy woman and sometimes that requires getting fitted on the move. The superstar, who performed at the 2018 Brit Awards in London yesterday, was forced to have a fitting for her Prada front row look in the sky tonight.

The 27-year-old “Anywhere” singer took to Instagram stories to document the process, from showing off her options to getting her makeup done to putting on the final touches, all on a plane.

In her first post, Ora snapped a shot of the bold printed button-down shirt she ended up wearing in the front row as well as two pairs of black shoes. “Fitting in the sky!” she captioned the photo, tagging Prada.

Rita Ora’s front row options. Instagram

The unisex top from Prada’s fall ’16 collection is called Impossible True Love. and features a drawing of Cleopatra kissing Elvis by illustrator Christophe Chemin. It has been worn by Virgil Abloh and Kanye West in recent years.

In another picture, where she’s wearing nothing but black underwear and gold jewelry, the “Your Song” artist shows herself getting her makeup done by her glam team, writing “doing a eye liner on the plane isn’t easy!”

Rita Ora gets her makeup done. Instagram

The starlet’s final look was pulled together with a green, brown and white retro-printed skirt featuring a thigh-high slit and black Prada mule sandals.

Ora slips into her shoes. Instagram

Rita Ora in the front row. Rex Shutterstock

Check out Prada’s fall 2018 collection at Milan Fashion Week here.

