Rita Ora Makes a Power Statement in Two Bold Pantsuits

When it comes to style, Rita Ora has never been one for subtlety — she likes to wear bold colors and patterns, putting together pieces in unexpected ways.
And Ora lived up to her reputation as a style maverick yesterday, putting together two brightly colored outfits that few others could pull off.
The “Anywhere” singer’s first look of the day was a tangerine-colored power suit. She paired her bold pantsuit with a matching turtleneck, completing her ensemble with an oversized teddy coat for a coordinated look. Ora added some shine to her look with glistening gold pumps, which played off her oversized earrings in the same tone.
Later in the day, Ora changed into a flower-patterned jumpsuit with a matching jacket. The singer completed her look with hot-pink, pointy-toe pumps that played off her jumpsuit’s buttons, going for a coordinated color scheme.
Yesterday was busy for Ora, who spent the day in New York promoting her new track off the “50 Shades Freed” soundtrack, a duet with former One Direction star Liam Payne, as well as a single, “Proud” that released this week. In addition to lending her vocals to the “50 Shades” soundtrack, Ora acts in the upcoming film, appearing as Christian Grey’s sister.
While Ora is not a nominee at tomorrow’s Grammy Awards, she will be attending the event and plans to wear a white rose in support of the Time’s Up movement.
