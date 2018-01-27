Rita Ora Makes a Power Statement in Two Bold Pantsuits

Rita Ora Splash

When it comes to style, Rita Ora has never been one for subtlety — she likes to wear bold colors and patterns, putting together pieces in unexpected ways.

And Ora lived up to her reputation as a style maverick yesterday, putting together two brightly colored outfits that few others could pull off.

The “Anywhere” singer’s first look of the day was a tangerine-colored power suit. She paired her bold pantsuit with a matching turtleneck, completing her ensemble with an oversized teddy coat for a coordinated look. Ora added some shine to her look with glistening gold pumps, which played off her oversized earrings in the same tone.

Rita Ora sports an orange pantsuit and gold pumps. Splash

Later in the day, Ora changed into a flower-patterned jumpsuit with a matching jacket. The singer completed her look with hot-pink, pointy-toe pumps that played off her jumpsuit’s buttons, going for a coordinated color scheme.

Rita Ora steps out in a floral pantsuit and pink pumps. Splash

Yesterday was busy for Ora, who spent the day in New York promoting her new track off the “50 Shades Freed” soundtrack, a duet with former One Direction star Liam Payne, as well as a single, “Proud” that released this week. In addition to lending her vocals to the “50 Shades” soundtrack, Ora acts in the upcoming film, appearing as Christian Grey’s sister.

While Ora is not a nominee at tomorrow’s Grammy Awards, she will be attending the event and plans to wear a white rose in support of the Time’s Up movement.

